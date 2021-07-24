October 1, 1943 – May 18, 2020
Michele Edith Baker, 76, passed away of complications of ALS on May 18, 2020. Her memorial was postponed until now due to COVID restrictions. She was born and raised in Albany, and the daughter of Ronald (Speed) Baker and Elenore (Ellie) Dickson Baker.
Michele is survived by her husband, Paul Bert, sons, Walter Shelton, of Lake Oswego and Devan Lipsey, of Sammamish, Washington; and daughter, Kyle (Keith) Sheaffer, of Greeley, Colorado. She was the proud grandmother to Lois and Emma Sheaffer and Keta Lipsey. Michele considered herself lucky to have many good and faithful friends who cared for and supported her throughout her illness, in particular her sister-friend Cheri Gordon. Her brother, Ron, died November 16, 2020 in Big Bear, California.
Michele attended St. Mary's Academy and Albany Union High School, graduating in 1961. Michele returned to finish her education in 1998 at Western Oregon University, graduating Summa Cum Laude. In 1974 the family moved to Wyoming where she worked the school district and later owned and operated a successful restaurant business. Michele worked as a seed analyst at Northrup King and worked for the Albany school district during the summer while attending college. After graduation from college she continued with the district at Oak Creek youth Facility and then at South Albany High School.
Michele joined Serenity Lane's internship program and became a drug and alcohol counselor for 15 years. She counted that experience as her "heart work." During this time she also got her insurance license and worked at Rhodes Warden Insurance as an agent for 10 years with her brother, Ron.
Michele said her hobby was people and being on the go. She was the organizer and planner of whatever was going on, and she loved being that person. She loved her home and spent much of her time improving her house and working in her yard. Paul always knew he was in trouble when she said, "I've been thinking." Her friends were very important to her and she was always there for them whenever they needed anything.
Michele loved her family and considered her children her finest accomplishment. She was proud of them. She was grateful to family, friends and classmates that stepped up to help during her illness.
Her one request was that everyone remembers her as she lived and what she did in her life, and not how she died.
A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (St. Mary's) in Albany, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery in Millersburg.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the ALS Association or the Humane Society would be appreciated.
