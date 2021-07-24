Michele Edith Baker

Michele joined Serenity Lane's internship program and became a drug and alcohol counselor for 15 years. She counted that experience as her "heart work." During this time she also got her insurance license and worked at Rhodes Warden Insurance as an agent for 10 years with her brother, Ron.

Michele said her hobby was people and being on the go. She was the organizer and planner of whatever was going on, and she loved being that person. She loved her home and spent much of her time improving her house and working in her yard. Paul always knew he was in trouble when she said, "I've been thinking." Her friends were very important to her and she was always there for them whenever they needed anything.

Michele loved her family and considered her children her finest accomplishment. She was proud of them. She was grateful to family, friends and classmates that stepped up to help during her illness.

Her one request was that everyone remembers her as she lived and what she did in her life, and not how she died.

A Mass will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (St. Mary's) in Albany, on Friday, August 6, 2021, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Willamette Memorial Park Cemetery in Millersburg.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to the ALS Association or the Humane Society would be appreciated.