Mickey Robert Foley, 77, passed away Friday, January 24, 2020.

Mick was an adventurous Oregonian and outdoorsman. Born in Bend to Robert and Irene (Wells) Foley, he was a fisherman, hunter, HAM radio operator, and lover of the outdoors. He is an alumnus of the University of Oregon and received his teaching degree from Western Oregon State. His worked as a teacher in the Salem-Keizer schools, teaching students with special needs as well as English-language learners.

Professionally, Mick is known as an accomplished mycologist. Industrious and entrepreneurial, he was integral in the growth of the mushroom industry in the Willamette Valley. He also provided his expertise in mushroom cultivation for over 50 developing nations around the world, receiving special honors from President Obama for his volunteer work in this field.