Mike Hodges

Mike was born to L.C. and Foye Hodges in Englewood, California, on July 18, 1943. He was the youngest of three boys. They moved to Lebanon, Oregon, when Mike was a baby. Most of his childhood, he lived on a berry farm in the Lacomb community. Mike graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1961. He married Betty Christensen, his high school sweetheart, at Crowfoot Baptist Church in 1963. As newlyweds, they moved to Grass Valley, California, where they worked in Mike's family restaurants and later purchased a coffee shop of their own in Sacramento.

Mike surrendered his life to Christ as a young father and responded to a calling to pursue fulltime ministry. Mike received his Bachelor of Science in Ministerial Studies from Bethany Bible College in Santa Cruz, California, and his Masters in Counseling from International Seminary in Plymouth, Florida. Pastor Mike was an ordained minister with the Assemblies of God for over 40 years. He pastored Port Orford Christian Center in Port Orford, Oregon, and New Life Center in Albany, Oregon. While pastoring in Albany, Mike developed a burden for people struggling with life-controlling problems and responded by pioneering Adult and Teen Challenge Pacific Northwest. Mike and Betty lived on the South Santiam River in Lebanon for over 20 years, where he enjoyed working in his shop and gardening with Betty. But most of all, he felt blessed to be a dad, grandpa, and great-grandpa to his ever-growing family.