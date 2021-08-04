Mildred Elnora Yantis Evans

October 2, 1921- July 28, 2021
Mildred Elnora Yantis was born at home October 2, 1921, in Yakima, Washington, to Lee and Helen Yantis. The Yantis' were a pioneer family having traveled The Oregon Trail with a team of oxen in 1854 to what is now known as Washington State. Mildred was the second of five siblings mostly raised in the area of Hood River.
After graduating from Hood River High School in 1939, Mildred graduated from Beauty School in Portland. After WWII broke out, her brother, Ned, encouraged Mildred to move to Southern California to pursue a different line of work. She got a job at Lockheed, working on airplane engines as a drill press operator. Though her work was already supporting the war effort and she was being paid well, Mildred decided along with her brother to join the Navy. After being accepted into the Navy WAVES, Mildred was transported by train across the country to Hunter College for basic training. After her schooling at Hunter College, she returned to Southern California by train, where she ended up doing the same kind of work she had previously been doing, only for less money. Mildred was released from the Navy, December 2, 1945, and returned home to Hood River.
Back home Mildred encountered Fred Evans, who had just returned to Hood River having survived the battle of Iwo Jima and having spent eight months on that island. They had been acquainted with each other while growing up and six months after their first date they were married October 6, 1946, by a justice of the peace.
Fred had previously been married and had a son, Steven Ross, born in 1943. Mildred and Fred's first child was John Fredrick, born in 1947, then came Patricia Carol, in 1950, and Holly Marie, in 1959, all of whom are still living.
Mildred and Fred moved to Eugene to attend Northwest Christian College in 1950, they both graduated in 1954. Mildred was the first person in her family to graduate from college. The family moved to Iowa, where Fred continued his education at Drake Divinity School in Des Moines with Mildred working as a Secretary for the Regional office of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Des Moines.
Next, the family moved to Bremerton, Washington, as Fred became the pastor of the Westpark Christian Church. From this time forward, Mildred's focus was on supporting her husband's work in the church and raising a young family. In 1959 their last child, Holly Marie, was born. In 1960 the family moved to the First Christian Church in Medford, where they stayed for seven years. Mildred was highly involved in the work of the church, teaching adult Bible classes (she had studied two years of Koine Greek), leading Women's groups, doing visitations with Fred and sometimes directing the church choir.
In 1967, Mildred, Fred, Patty and Holly moved to Fullerton, California, where Fred was the Senior Minister of the First Christian Church. They remained there for thirteen years. As the children were getting older, Mildred took a position as Secretary of the Lark Ellen Christian Church, only a few miles from Fullerton.
In 1980, the nest was empty so Fred and Mildred moved to Montana as Fred had become the Regional Minister of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Montana. Until retirement seven years later, Mildred served in the Regional Office in Great Falls and travelled extensively throughout the state with Fred. After retirement Fred and Mildred did many interim ministries from Southern California to Montana until their mid-80's. They moved into Stoneybrook Lodge in 2004, and remained there until the winter of 2012 when Mildred and Fred moved into Quail Run Assisted Living at the Mennonite Village in Albany. After Fred's death in 2013, Mildred remained at the Mennonite Village and died at the Quail Run facility where she has lived the last eight years. Mildred lived 99 years and 10 months.
Until her husband's death the focus of Mildred's life had been supporting Fredrick and his ministry, as well as tending their children. In these last years of her long life, Mildred has delighted in time spent with her children and their partners as well as eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. She has always been appreciative of the many friends who have reached out to her in love and support these years. At Quail Run Mildred concluded every dinner with two scoops of ice cream. That's what she had just completed when her end came. Mildred's family extends their thanks to the management and staff at Quail Run for their enduring patience and compassionate care.
For a very private person, Mildred Evans led a very public life. The family will honor her request to not hold public services, but close friends and family will be gathering for a private service. Memorial gifts can be made to "Week of Compassion" through First Christian Church in Albany or Corvallis, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. S.W., Albany, OR 97321. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
