Mildred Elnora Yantis Evans

Mildred Elnora Yantis was born at home October 2, 1921, in Yakima, Washington, to Lee and Helen Yantis. The Yantis' were a pioneer family having traveled The Oregon Trail with a team of oxen in 1854 to what is now known as Washington State. Mildred was the second of five siblings mostly raised in the area of Hood River.

After graduating from Hood River High School in 1939, Mildred graduated from Beauty School in Portland. After WWII broke out, her brother, Ned, encouraged Mildred to move to Southern California to pursue a different line of work. She got a job at Lockheed, working on airplane engines as a drill press operator. Though her work was already supporting the war effort and she was being paid well, Mildred decided along with her brother to join the Navy. After being accepted into the Navy WAVES, Mildred was transported by train across the country to Hunter College for basic training. After her schooling at Hunter College, she returned to Southern California by train, where she ended up doing the same kind of work she had previously been doing, only for less money. Mildred was released from the Navy, December 2, 1945, and returned home to Hood River.