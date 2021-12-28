Mildred Louise Elder

October 2, 1924 - December 24, 2021

Mildred Louise McKenzie Elder died December 24, 2021 in Corvallis. "Millie" was born October 2, 1924 in Medford to Bessie Welles Homes and John Hugh McKenzie. A graduate of Medford High School, she attended Oregon State College, Class of 1948. On June 29, 1947, Millie married Terry Elder in Medford, Oregon. They moved to Klamath Falls, and three months later sailed to Honolulu, Hawaii. In early 1949, the couple moved to Albany, Oregon. In 1960, they made Corvallis their home.

Millie was active in many organizations in Albany and Corvallis. She was especially proud of her work with the Assistance League of Corvallis and their 1985 cookbook "Oregon Sampler." Her family became welcome tasters to the hits and misses of this project She was a wonderful wife and mother. Piano, needlepoint, skiing, writing, bridge and Mah Jongg filled her relaxing time.

Terry and Millie have three children; Jeff (Molly) of Eugene, Lori (Greg) Cody of Beaverton and Nancy (Harvey) Berkey of Hillsboro. They were so entertained by their six grandchildren: Adam (Rose) Elder, Ashley Elder, Allison Cody (Matt) Reese, Aaron (Jessica) Cody, Shannon Berkey (Kyle) Lusk and Emily Berkey. Their six great-grandchildren: Alexander and Nicholas Elder, Hudson and Finley Reese, Naomi and Siena Lusk, and Leland Cody will be joined by a seventh great-grandchild next year.

McHenry Funeral Home will administer final arrangements including internment with Terry at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.