March 3, 1923 — January 21, 2020
Mildred Mary Kingsmill, 96, passed away from this world and made her way to be with her savior.
Mildred Mary Wolfe was born in to this world on March 3, 1923, in Cleveland Ohio, to Hungarian immigrants. Mildred had a rough upbringing since she was a child of a divorce and brought in to another family. She was the family’s maid from an early age.
At age 16 she married her sweetheart, Howard Kingsmill, in Covington, Kentucky, on September 10, 1939. They moved to California soon after because of her husband’s asthma.
Millie raised four children and was a homemaker her entire life. She always had three cooked meals per day, her children were well taken care of and her home was immaculate. Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays were an event to be attended by family and friends with extravagant meals. It was said that the bedsheets at her home were cleaner and crisper than new after her laundering them. She loved to ride in the car and often on Sundays, Howard and Mildred would take long drives around California.
In 1979 Mildred and Howard moved to Waldport, Oregon. She enjoyed the rain. They moved to Corvallis in 1988. Howard passed away December 24, 1990. She remained committed to him for the remainder of her life, never dating or having a relationship with anyone else.
Millie had read the entire Bible an astounding 50 times thorough her life, often quoting Bible verses.
She is survived by her son William (Bill) of Sun City, California; daughter Dorene of Oceanside, California; and son Daryl of Corvallis; grandchildren Denise (California), Howard (Georgia), Carrie and Darryl (California), Billy and Mickey (California), Shea (Corvallis) and eight great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, and son, Howard.
Millie will be missed and is finally in heaven with her son and husband, Howard.