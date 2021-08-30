 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Millard Paulus
0 entries

Millard Paulus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A memorial service for Millard Paulus will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Fairview Mennonite Church at 11 a.m.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Economic damage from Ida not as bad as feared

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News