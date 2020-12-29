Milton Cooley

August 28, 1931 – December 20, 2020
Milton L. Cooley, 89, of Albany passed away peacefully at Evergreen Hospice on December 20, 2020 after sustaining a fall in his barn on December 17, 2020.
Milton was born on August 28, 1931 to Marvel and Peggy Cooley in Albany, Oregon.
He graduated in 1950 from Albany Union High School. He served in the US Army from 1953 - 1955.
He met Colleen Fay Loughmiller and were soon married on October 28, 1955. They had 4 children, Nancy K. Cooley (Taketa), Allen L. Cooley, Donald D. Cooley, and Connie S. Cooley (Turner).
He spent his entire life in Albany. Together with his father they started Cooley's Dairy on Queen Street and later with his wife, Colleen, they expanded into North Albany. They delivered milk from door to door for many years. He was a very hard worker putting many many long days in at the farm,
He went to work at Teledyne Wah-Chang and retired in 1995.
He was also a long-time member of the Morning Star Grange.
As a family they spent a lot of time at boat races watching Milton race and making lasting friends and fond family memories. You could always find Milton spending time in his yard, large garden, and working on the farm where he continued his small herd of cows. He was always going to Auctions finding a bargain. He really enjoyed going to festivals throughout the Willamette Valley. If a Festival had BBQ Chicken, he would drive miles and miles to get some.
Milton was very proud of all his children and grandchildren. He was a very funny guy, and his family was always the most important to him. He will be greatly missed by many and his memory will live on in those that knew him.
He was preceded in death by his father Marvel; mother Peggy; uncle Gyle Hanson; sister-In-Law Shirley Cooley; and granddaughter Heidi Turner.
Milton is survived by wife of 65 years, Colleen; children Nancy K. & husband Brian Taketa of Byron, California, Allen L. Cooley of Albany, Donald D. & wife Rose Cooley of Mohave Valley, Arizona, and Connie S. & husband George Turner of Albany; 11 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; brother Bill and wife Rita Cooley of Hanford, California; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 4, 2021 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home in Albany. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Willamette Memorial Cemetery in Millersburg where Milton will be laid to rest near his parents, followed by a family gathering at the Cooley Residence.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Morning Star Grange in memory of Milton Cooley in care of AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home.