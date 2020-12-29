Milton Cooley

August 28, 1931 – December 20, 2020

Milton L. Cooley, 89, of Albany passed away peacefully at Evergreen Hospice on December 20, 2020 after sustaining a fall in his barn on December 17, 2020.

Milton was born on August 28, 1931 to Marvel and Peggy Cooley in Albany, Oregon.

He graduated in 1950 from Albany Union High School. He served in the US Army from 1953 - 1955.

He met Colleen Fay Loughmiller and were soon married on October 28, 1955. They had 4 children, Nancy K. Cooley (Taketa), Allen L. Cooley, Donald D. Cooley, and Connie S. Cooley (Turner).

He spent his entire life in Albany. Together with his father they started Cooley's Dairy on Queen Street and later with his wife, Colleen, they expanded into North Albany. They delivered milk from door to door for many years. He was a very hard worker putting many many long days in at the farm,

He went to work at Teledyne Wah-Chang and retired in 1995.

He was also a long-time member of the Morning Star Grange.