April 4, 1933 – November 14, 2020

Mitzi Barr, 87 of Salem and Corvallis, passed away peacefully on November 14, 2020. Her daughter was at her side. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, George, in 2014.

Mitzi was born and raised in Corvallis. She later moved to Salem after marrying her sweetheart George. They had two children: Tammy and Gary. She attended Oregon State University, followed by nursing school in Portland, Oregon. She was an RN at the Salem Doctor's Clinic for many years.

Mitzi met George in 1953 at a Halloween party at Oregon State University. Their dormitory housemothers paired them up for a blind date and they were married on June 26, 1955. They were college sweethearts and married for 58 devoted and loving years.

Mitzi had a long-time love of crafts. She was an avid stamping and card maker and was a charter member of the Salem Valley Stampers. Tammy joined her mom in her love of art in 2014 and they enjoyed many hours of creating with friends. The past several years Mitzi resided at Stoneybrook Assisted Living in Corvallis, just minutes away from her daughter. They taught several card classes to share their passion with residents and staff.