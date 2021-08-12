Mona Faye Luebbert

November 20, 1947 - July 27, 2021

Mona Luebbert, 73, of Corvallis passed away the morning of July 27 as a result of complications from interstitial pulmonary fibrosis. She died in her room at The Regent with her beloved dog, Daisy, by her side.

She was preceded in death by her husband Edwin and her sister Linda Code. She is survived by her children Justin, Tiffany, Trevor, and Garet; ten grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and two sisters, Barbara Plomer and Charleen Santana.

Mona was born in Burbank, California to John and Mildred Kubler. She was the youngest of four girls and was actively involved in dance and piano as a youth. She graduated from high school at the age of 16 and went on to work at Prudential, where she met her husband. They had 48 years together before he passed. They moved to Corvallis in 1969 where Mona spent most of her working life as an administrative assistant. She spent many years working for LBCC and the Corvallis school district, ending her career at the Philomath Chamber of Commerce.