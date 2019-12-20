March 1, 1946 — December 9, 2019

Monte Joe Griffin of Kihei, Hawaii, age 73, passed peacefully at his home on December 9, 2019. Monte was born in Albany on March 1, 1946, then graduated from Albany Union High School in 1964, later attending LBCC, graduating with an associate degree in finance.

Husband to Lenna (Hamblin) Griffin for 53 years; son of (late) Robert and Minnie Griffin; brother to Ronald Griffin (Martha Griffin); Uncle to (late) Robert Griffin (Cindy Griffin), Kelly Griffin (Kim Skandalis-Griffin), Perry Griffin (Shelley Griffin); brother in-law to Cary Hamblin, and cousins John, Sherry, and Stacy Thorne.

Monte and Lenna were high school sweethearts and were married September 3, 1966. He initially worked at Pacific Power in Rainier, then moving to Springfield, wherein he began a banking career in Eugene. He loved boating and water sports on the lakes and rivers of Oregon. Also, an avid collector of vintage cars, coins, and anything rare that caught his eye.