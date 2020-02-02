Murray (Cork) Higgins

July 9, 1938 – January 21, 2020

Our beloved Cork died on January 21 of Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by family when he passed. Cork is survived by his wife of 61 years Carolyn; children Clay, Holly and Quinn; daughters in-law Helen and Dana; grandchildren Mike, Krista, Casey, Ryan and Cade; and cherished family members too numerous to list, all of whom he loved dearly – family was everything to him.

Cork was born at Sacred Heart hospital in Eugene in 1938 and graduated from the University of Oregon in 1960. He was an infantry officer in the U.S. Army Special Forces. Cork was also a successful business owner and viewed his employees at Northwest Vending as a second family. He loved mentoring kids and coached basketball and football for many years through Kid sports. Cork was a gifted athlete and outdoorsman who especially loved hiking, running, and cross-country skiing, but even more, hunting and fishing with his sons.

We will hold a Celebration of Life Saturday, February 15th from noon to 3p.m. at the Obsidians Lodge, 2250 E. 29th Avenue, Eugene. Cork loved getting together for a meal so please bring your favorite dish or dessert to share as we celebrate this magnificent man. (And if you want to make a gift in his memory, Cork was a strong supporter of the Boys & Girls Club of Corvallis.)

