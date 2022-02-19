October 29, 1951 - February 16, 2022

Nancy Eileen Waggener was born on October 29, 1951 in Lebanon, Oregon.

While living in her home in Brownsville, Oregon she went to her Lord and savior on February 16, 2022, following a stroke and extended heart condition.

She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Waggener; her parents Kenneth and Evelyn Bierly and her brother Martin Bierly. Nancy's survivors include her son Charley Wolff of Brownsville, his wife, Melissa and their two children Kaden and Addison. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Foreman and her husband Jeff; her sister- in-law Kathy Bierly, plus three nephews and one niece.

Following college, Nancy married Carl Wolff on June 27, 1971 and they were blessed with Nancy's only child, Charley. They were divorced several years later.

On July 1, 1983 Nancy married Ron Waggener. She was the bookkeeper of Waggener Trucking and Ron's first-hand man. There were many hours of shared work and dedication, their relationship was more than work however; there were fun times too. They spent time walking, attending car shows and refurbishing old vehicles - memories she carried with her until the day she passed.

After Ron's passing, she worked for Fruitt Trucking (2004-2019) as the payroll clerk. Once retired from Fruitt Trucking, Nancy enjoyed her love of gardening, knitting and sewing. Her family and friends will always recall her love of Mickey and Minnie Mouse plus her stuffed moose collection, in Ron's memory.

The family would like to recognize Nancy's lifelong friend, Roxie, and neighbor Violet for the loving care and endless hours you both spent with Nancy during her last months and weeks of life. We cannot express our gratitude enough.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 in the Union Point Cemetery in Brownsville at 1 p.m.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com.