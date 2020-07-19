October 24, 1939 – July 12, 2020
On Sunday, July 12, Nancy Fay Bergerson, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at 80 years of age. She is survived by her eldest daughter Char Witmer, her husband Rob and their daughter Taylor, her youngest daughter Jayna Bergerson, and her sister Marilyn (Penny) Mackey.
Nancy was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to Howard and L. Faye Taylor. They lived in a cabin in the woods at Mosby Creek, where she attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. When she was 12 years old, the family moved to Brownsville, Oregon. The eldest of three girls, Nancy was known for her dimpled smile, warmth, and generosity. She had an amazing ability to talk with anyone. She married Luther M. Bergerson, Jr. on October 28, 1973. They had two daughters.
Nancy was a woman of deep faith and devoted her life to serving others. A florist for much of her life, she would make flower arrangements for churches, towns, friends, and family. She inherited her father's creativity and was always fashioning something new and original from copper flowers to driftwood sculptures. She could make anything beautiful. She was a lover of nature and could name any flower or tree.
She helped her father create and build the Living Rock Studios. This 900-ton, two-story rock building is filled with her father's paintings, carvings, and rock art. The Living Rock Studios celebrates the pioneering spirit of the Taylor family who traversed the Oregon Trail. Nancy with her two sisters ran the studios after their parents passed away. She proudly took care of the grounds, curated exhibits, managed events, and provided tours of the studios for over 25 years.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. See https://www.facebook.com/events/277912823303564/ for more information. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Living Rock Studios.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.