× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

October 24, 1939 – July 12, 2020

On Sunday, July 12, Nancy Fay Bergerson, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at 80 years of age. She is survived by her eldest daughter Char Witmer, her husband Rob and their daughter Taylor, her youngest daughter Jayna Bergerson, and her sister Marilyn (Penny) Mackey.

Nancy was born in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to Howard and L. Faye Taylor. They lived in a cabin in the woods at Mosby Creek, where she attended school in a one-room schoolhouse. When she was 12 years old, the family moved to Brownsville, Oregon. The eldest of three girls, Nancy was known for her dimpled smile, warmth, and generosity. She had an amazing ability to talk with anyone. She married Luther M. Bergerson, Jr. on October 28, 1973. They had two daughters.

Nancy was a woman of deep faith and devoted her life to serving others. A florist for much of her life, she would make flower arrangements for churches, towns, friends, and family. She inherited her father's creativity and was always fashioning something new and original from copper flowers to driftwood sculptures. She could make anything beautiful. She was a lover of nature and could name any flower or tree.