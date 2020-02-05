January 28, 1933 – January 22, 2020

Nancy Hallock, 86, of Lebanon, died January 22, in Lebanon.

She was born January 28, 1933 in Orange, Massachusetts the daughter of Fenwick and Eltheda (Ward) Estey. Nancy had three sisters, Edythe, Eltheda, and Joann; and three brothers, Fenwick, Richard, and Frank.

She met her one true love at a square dance in Vermont. However, he was soon drafted into the Army where he served with honor in the Korean War. Upon his return, Nancy married Hugh Gilbert Hallock on June 14, 1953 in Starksboro, Vermont. In 1964, they moved across the country to Lebanon with their four young boys.

Nancy was a devoted wife and loving mother. Her boys will tell you she was “the perfect mom”. As a family they enjoyed camping in the State Forest lands around Green Peter Lake. After raising her sons she decided it was time for another chapter in life, so she took up a career with Champion Timberlands where she helped raise millions of trees for reforestation projects around the country.