February 12, 1931 - January 23, 2022

Nancy Jean Dimmitt passed away peacefully in her sleep in Blodgett, Oregon on January 23. She was 90 years young and was able to stay in her beautiful, cozy cottage until her last breath thanks to the excellent, devoted care of her dedicated daughter, Julie Anne.

Nancy enjoyed 56 years of marriage with Raymond N. Dimmitt who passed away in 2006. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was born in Montebello, California, and she was the first member of the Dimmitt family to earn a Bachelor's Degree (California State University, Long Beach in Art History). Nancy was more than a wonderful wife and mother, she was also a talented artist who painted in oils, pastels and colored pencils throughout her life. She was a voracious reader, she belonged to a loyal reading group that met monthly for over 20 years.

In 1985, she and Ray moved to Blodgett where they built a home in the forest and lived there happily for the rest of their lives. She often said how grateful she was for all the love, laughter and happiness she was lucky enough to share with her family and friends. She lived a good life, she was a wonderfully kind and gracious person.

Nancy is survived by her two children, son Nicholas J. Dimmitt, daughter Julie Anne Tomlin and two grandsons, Rashane Raymond R. Dimmitt and Ramet Robert Dimmitt. Also by her daughter-in-law, Hongsuda Dimmitt.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations could be made to the Sunrise Movement Education Fund, the Evergreen Collaborative, or the Rainforest Foundation US. Or simply plant a tree in her honor.