Nancy Jean Weber
Nancy Jean Weber

1943 - 2020

Celebration of life gathering to honor Nancy Jane Weber, 1943-2020, will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Corvallis, 2945 Circle Blvd., Corvallis, at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 24, 2021.

