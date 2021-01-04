Nancy Weber

Nancy enjoyed sharing her enthusiasm for botany and especially mycology. As a child she traveled extensively throughout western North America in conjunction with her father's mushroom research. She tagged along on collecting trips beginning at age three. Nancy never lost interest in mushroom hunting and remembered trips not by scenic spots or tourist attractions but by special mushrooms found. While living in Oregon, she shared her experiences and knowledge by participating in mushroom hunting forays and making scientific presentations throughout western North America. Nancy was awarded the North

American Mycological Association Award for Contribution to Amateur Mycology in 2007 for "more than 30 years of duty in the trenches of amateur mycology". She was fondly known as the "mushroom lady" by many in the Corvallis community. Professional society memberships included the American Institute of Biological Sciences, Botanical Society of America, North American Truffling Society, and Northwest Scientific Association, Oregon Mycological Society, Phi Beta Kappa, Society of Sigma Xi, American Women in Science, Native Plant Society of Oregon, Michigan Botanical Club, PEO chapters in Ann Arbor and Corvallis and life member of the North American Mycological Association and Mycological Society of America. Nancy was also an honorary member of the Michigan Mushrooms Hunter's Club and the West Michigan Mycological Society.