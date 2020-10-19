Neal Allen Behm

March 12, 1982 – October 15, 2020

Neal Allen Behm, 38, of Lebanon, died, Thursday following a motor vehicle accident.

Neal was born March 12, 1982 in Albany, Oregon. He was raised in Lebanon and graduated from Lebanon High School in 2000. Following his graduation he worked a summer for Yellowstone National Park.

He then moved to Yakima where he worked for Western Recreational Vehicles. He then returned to Lebanon and worked for Entek. Neal then moved to La Grande and worked for Outdoor R.V. he later returned to Lebanon and was working for Clayton Homes in Albany at the time of his death.

Neal enjoyed woodworking, fishing, motorcycles, golfing and spending time with his friends. He loved his family and numerous aunts, uncles and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father Randall “Randy” Behm, grandfather Robert “Bob” Behm, uncle Michael Behm and cousin Michael Behm.

He is survived by his mother and step-father Wanda and Monte Lehn, children Allen and Faith Behm, partner Shenese Cobian, sister Stephanie Behm, nephew Braeden Behm, grandparents Gale and Betty Ford and Eunice “Chris” Behm.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. A celebration of his life will follow at the American Legion Santiam Post #51 in Lebanon.