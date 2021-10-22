Neil Phoenix

1984 - 2021
Neil passed away at his home in Texas, after a brief illness, on October 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and two daughters. Neil had been a long time employee of FedEx in Corvallis, Eugene, and San Antonio as well as a 2002 graduate of Corvallis High School. A Celebration of Life for Neil will be held at 2:30 p.m., on November 4, 2021 at Calvary Chapel Corvallis, 2125 NW Lester Ave., in Corvallis.
