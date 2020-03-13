Nicholas Busse

June 17, 1961 – March 3, 2020

On Tuesday, March 3, 2020, Nicholas James Busse, 58, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend .A funeral was held at St. Edward Catholic Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020. He was later interred at the IOOF cemetery.

Nicholas was born at the Lebanon hospital on June 17, 1961 to Jim and Helen Busse. He was raised in Lebanon his entire life, along with his sisters Cynthia, Jeanette, Alice, and Ann. He graduated from Lebanon High School in June of 1979 and later received an Associate’s degree from Linn-Benton Community College. On the 4, of July 1983.

He married Laurel Kay Benson. They raised two children, a son, Dustin Nicholas, and a daughter, Nicole Alice.

Nicholas had a passion for the outdoors. He loved to garden with his wife, and to go camping with his family in the summer. Throughout his life he also enjoyed, hunting, fishing, and skiing trips with family and friends alike. He was always a lover of music, having spent many years playing the drums, whether in school or later on in a number of bands. He was known for infectious smile, jovial personality, and giving heart.

Nicholas was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Amelia. He is survived by his father James, wife Laurel, and children Dustin and Nicole, sisters, grandchildren, and large extended family. Huston-Jost handled the arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

