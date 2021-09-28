Nicholas "Nick" O. Duncan

Nick was born December 27, 1943, in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Forrest and Vivian (Houser) Duncan. He moved to Pueblo, Colorado, as a young man and later entered the Army. He served during the Korean Conflict and in Vietnam where he received a Purple Heart. He was discharged in 1969 and returned to Colorado where he married Marilyn Dikeman, on April 11, 1970. They resided in Pueblo until moving to Canby, Oregon, in 1979 and eventually settling in Lebanon, in 1986. Marilyn preceded him in death in 1994. He later married Kelli Plunk on August 21, 2004, in Las Vegas, Nevada.