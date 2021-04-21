January 8, 1956 - February 27, 2021

Nick Len Ward passed away at his home on February 27, 2021. He was born in Lebanon on January 8, 1956. The son of Dean and Beverly (Moore) Ward. Nick graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1974 where he was voted "Best Sense of Humor" by his classmates which all who knew him would agree.

He married Carol Starnes on Sept. 16, 1988, and lived in Rockaway Beach where he worked as a Real Estate Broker. In 2009 they moved back to Lebanon. Nick was blessed with many friends. He was noted for his skill as a drummer. In the 70's and 80's he played drums for "Grote" and "Crossfire" which were local favorites.

He was particularly fond of aviation. He had plans of finishing flight school to get his pilot's license. Nick and Carol attended many air shows, their favorite being The Reno National Air Races, which they attended faithfully for more than 30 yrs.

Nick is survived by wife, Carol and sister, Laurie of Lebanon, half brothers, Larry Ward of Sweet Home and Mike Ward of Bend, uncle Dennis Wright of Salem, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Beverly Ward and brother Dean Ward Jr.

A Celebration of Life is planned for a later date.