Noel Aaaron Haile

Noel A. Haile was born in Harrison, Arkansas to Aaron and Lois Haile. In the early years of his life, his family lived in Texas and Arkansas. In the 1960's they moved to Scio, Oregon where they ran a dairy farm. He graduated from Scio High School. Noel married the love of his life, Patti, in 1972. Noel and Patti had three children of whom he was very proud. Noel was a welder by trade and spent most of his years at Oremet as a maintenance welder. He loved working with his hands and was always working on a project. He made beautiful knives, and in the last two years made many birdhouses that hang all around the Mennonite Village where Noel and Patti live. When he became too sick to take on more projects, he learned to knit. Noel made hundreds of hats that he gave to friends and family and donated to Doernbecher's. He loved his family, was a devoted friend, and a very hard worker who loved to be outdoors. Noel shared his love of the outdoors with his sons and they often went hunting, fishing, and camping. The most important thing in his life was his relationship with Christ. He faithfully followed the Lord his whole life.