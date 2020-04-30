Norma J. Foster

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 28, 1940 - April 22, 2020

Norma Jeane Foster, 79, of Sweet Home, passed away peacefully at home of cancer on Wednesday April 22, 2020 in Sublimity. She was born in Sweet Home to Leonard V. and Opal (Wetherell) Moe.

Norma was raised is the Sweet Home and Lebanon area thru her childhood. She later moved to Philomath area. In later years she married Baliss Foster and they moved to the Dalles-Fall City where Norma was a line cook/server. Norma went in to Home Care Nursing until she retired at the age of 65.

She loved to cook and bake and was an expert baker. She would go camping with her family when she could. She loved her grandchildren.

Norma is survived by brothers: Marvin D. and his wife Veronica Moe of Lebanon, Robert Moe of Moses Lake, Washington, Ron Moe of Salem; two step brothers: Chuck and his wife Barb Millus of Lebanon, Curtis Millus of Astoria; two sons: Jack Foster of Lebanon, Robert Foster of Sweet Home; and three grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Baliss Foster; daughter Sherry Taucher; father Leonard Moe; mother Opal Millus; stepfather Pete Millus; and brother Virgil Moe.

Private family graveside will be held at Lewis Cemetery.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

