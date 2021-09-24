Norma Jean Curry

Norma's daughters and three grandchildren were the light of her life and she visited and attended all their events regularly. Norma was always the most enthusiastic hostess and grandson Payden loved her roast beef. Norma loved the Northwest mountains and traveled throughout the region with Dick in their RV with their beloved Scottish terriers. Norma loved country music, stage plays, playing the piano, dancing, sewing, fishing, and water skiing. Norma never met a stranger and with every move she and her family made she immediately connected with the neighbors and community around her. She was always up for any conversation and loved the exchange of ideas, especially theology.