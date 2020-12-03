Norma Jean Thayer

She also volunteered for many years and lent her collection of vintage and antique clothing to style shows to raise money for charity.

Jean spent hours planning memorable trips for her grandchildren to state parks and events. She took them to Nebraska to trace their family roots and to Washington D.C. for a trip of a lifetime.

Her many talents included sewing, floral design, cooking and baking. Her cookies, breads and candy were eagerly anticipated each Christmas. The many dinner parties she hosted for her extended family and friends were beautifully presented and often met with exclamations of, "She has out done herself again!"

Jean was the ultimate homemaker. She loved being a wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, and she did it all well.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her four brothers: Harold, Bill, Wayne and Donald Hutcheson; and four sisters: Dorothy LeZotte, Pearl Galarneau, Marjorie Lascek and Laura Alderman.