Norma Meader

February 24, 1937 – September 21, 2020

Norma Jean Meader, 83, of Albany passed away Monday at Waverly Place. Born in Ogden, Utah to LeRoy and Lillian (Dufford) Yearsley, Norma moved to Albany and graduated from Albany Union High School in 1955. She then attended Merritt Davis College in Salem before beginning a bookkeeping career. She married Don Meader in 1978. He passed away in 2017.

Norma was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was very active in Girls Scouts including serving as Council Cookie Chairperson, Leader, and Treasurer. She was a member of the Albany Eagles Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. Norma was known for her crafts including her plastic canvas fly swatters, and she enjoyed bingo.

She is survived by daughters Tammie Glover and her husband Tim of Albany, and Kimberly Beauchamp and her husband Richard of Albany; brother Roger Yearsley; sisters Elaine Yearsley, Evelyn Hibbs, and Donna Davis; grandchildren Elizabeth Glover, and James Glover and his wife Jennifer; and great granddaughter Rowan Glover. Norma was preceded in death by her husband Don; step son Don Meader, Jr., step daughter Debra Weygandt, and sister Darlene Holinbeck.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday September 29, 2020, at Willamette Memorial Park. Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.