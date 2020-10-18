Norman Gerig

Any time that a steam locomotive was in the area, he would be sure to see it. Of particular pull to him was the haunting whistle. As a child, he was known to climb onto the roof to watch the steam locomotives that would pass some distance away. In 2009, he and his two children traveled to Havre, Montana, to travel alongside as much as possible the SP 4449 steam locomotive back to Oregon. The SP 4449 has the distinction of being one of the locomotives used to pull the American Freedom Train around the nation while the USA was celebrating its bicentennial in 1975-1976.