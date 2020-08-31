 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norman Philpot

Norman Philpot

{{featured_button_text}}

August 13, 1937 – August 27, 2020

Norman D Philpot, 83, went home to the Lord on August 27, 2020.

He was married to Yvonne for more than 48 years and is survived by her and their 5 children, spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren...too many to count...as well as his older sister and brother. Norm was preceded in death by two of his brothers and one grandchild, Joshuah. He was deeply loved and will be missed until we see him again in Heaven. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News