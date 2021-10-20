Norman W. Bennett, Jr., 90, of Albany, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at West Hills Assisted Living in Corvallis. A funeral service is planned for 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 22, 2021 at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel in Corvallis. Please visit www.mchenryfuneralhome.com to leave condolence messages for the family.