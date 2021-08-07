 Skip to main content
Norris and Carol, and Paula Carlson
An Inurnment Service for Norris and Carol Carlson and for Paula Carlson, wife of Paul Carlson, will be on August 11, 3 p.m., at Oakville Cemetery on Oakville Road (north of Oakville Presbyterian Church which is located on Church Road). Bring lawn chairs if needed. For more information, call 541-758-3413.

