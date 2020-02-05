Ola Mae (Phelps) Mishler

April 2, 1929 – February 1, 2020

Ola Mae Mishler of Corvallis passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was 90 years old.

Ola was born in Quinter, Kansas to Estella and Orin Phelps. She grew up in Albany. On October 29, 1946 she married Calvin G. Mishler at the Albany First Baptist Church. She was the youngest with four older brothers: Orin, Melvin, Earl, and Murl Phelps; and one older sister, Eunice Phelps-Reynolds.

Calvin and Ola had three children: Michael D. Mishler (Michele), Linda D. Mishler-Sahnow (Stan), and Kathaleen Mishler-Childers (Everett); five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.

Calvin and Ola were hard workers. Ola enjoyed being a wife and mother. Family camping trips, gatherings, and activities filled her life. Her gardens were full of flowers and vegetables for her family. She enjoyed writing friends, reading, television, and music.

After Calvin passed away, Ola lived at West Hills Assisted Living and Corvallis Manor. She and her family are grateful for all the love and caring people and friends that surrounded her daily life.