Ola Mae (Phelps) Mishler

April 2, 1929 – February 1, 2020
Ola Mae Mishler of Corvallis passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. She was 90 years old.
Ola was born in Quinter, Kansas to Estella and Orin Phelps. She grew up in Albany. On October 29, 1946 she married Calvin G. Mishler at the Albany First Baptist Church. She was the youngest with four older brothers: Orin, Melvin, Earl, and Murl Phelps; and one older sister, Eunice Phelps-Reynolds.
Calvin and Ola had three children: Michael D. Mishler (Michele), Linda D. Mishler-Sahnow (Stan), and Kathaleen Mishler-Childers (Everett); five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; and one great great grandson.
Calvin and Ola were hard workers. Ola enjoyed being a wife and mother. Family camping trips, gatherings, and activities filled her life. Her gardens were full of flowers and vegetables for her family. She enjoyed writing friends, reading, television, and music.
After Calvin passed away, Ola lived at West Hills Assisted Living and Corvallis Manor. She and her family are grateful for all the love and caring people and friends that surrounded her daily life.
A memorial service will be at 1:00p.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Halsey Methodist Church with a graveside service to follow at Alford Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lumina Hospice or the Safe Haven Humane Society, sent in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington St. SW, Albany, OR 97321.
Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.