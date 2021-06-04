March 10, 1926 – May 29, 2021

Ola Mae Ray, 95, of Lebanon, died May 29, 2021 in Lebanon.

Ola Mae was born March 10, 1926 in Mena, Arkansas, the daughter of Fred and Judy (Coughran) Rowton. She resided in Arkansas, then moved to McCleary, Washington, until moving to Lebanon where she graduated from Lebanon High School in 1944.

Ola Mae married Alan Ray on June 27, 1947 in Vancouver, Washington. They resided in Lebanon before moving to Lacomb and then to Albany in 1994. Alan preceded her in death on June 1, 2016, and she then returned to Lebanon.

Ola Mae was a member of the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking, painting and camping.

She is survived by her daughters, Cheryl Ray, Judy Carnes and Marolyn Ray, brother, Paul Rowton, sisters, Lorene Swander, Pauline Clark, Virginia Degarmo, Doris VanDaam and Debra Thompson, two grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. Her parents and 2 sisters, Maxine Hoerauf and Minnie Mickelson, preceded her in death.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lebanon First Assembly of God Church or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.