Oliver Muggins Payton

March 31, 1930 - October 8, 2021.

Muggins joined his beloved wife, Sammye, early in the morning of October 18 in the presence of his Lord and Savior. He missed her so very much since her passing on April 20 of last year, and longed to be with her again.

Muggins was a native New Mexican, until he discovered their forever home in beautiful Oregon. He was born to Georg and Laura Payton in their family ranch home at Roy, New Mexico, March 31, 1930. His middle name "Muggins" was actually in remembrance of his father's good friend in France during WWI. His dad, a Texan from Austin, decided to migrate to New Mexico leaving behind family memories of Great Uncle Sam Houston, and other ancestors.

He graduated from Roy High School in 1948, served as a Korean Marine War Veteran, 155th Gun Battalion, on active duty for two years, and six years in the reserves, and honorably discharged December 5, 1959.

Muggins married Zelma "Sammye" McElroy, his former Irish sweetheart on December 3, 1952. They lived in New Mexico, and Montana before finding and moving to their beloved Oregon in 1956.