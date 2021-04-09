July 23, 1922 - April 3, 2021
Opal O. Edwards passed away April 3, 2021, at her daughter's home in Springfield, Oregon, of heart failure. She was born in Aurora, Nebraska, on July 23, 1922. Her husband, Edward, preceded her in death in 2005. She is survived by daughters Mary, of Springfield, Oregon, Barbara, of Yuma, Arizona, and a son, Wesley, of San Tan Valley, Arizona. She also had six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She was a faithful member of North Albany Community Church for many, many years. Services will be on Saturday, April 10th, at 2 p.m., at Thurston Christian Church, 6680 Thurston Rd., Springfield, Oregon.
