March 6, 1925 - January 1, 2022

Orion Christopher (O.C.) Brewer, 96, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, January 1, 2022, from natural causes.

O.C. was born on March 6, 1925, to Orion F. and Dullie C. Brewer in Wright City, Oklahoma where he was raised and attended school. O.C. was fortunate enough to be part of a large family growing up which included sister Bessie Louise Brewer, sister Dorothy Fenelly Brewer, sister Sarah Bethada Brewer, brother George Edmund Brewer, sister Ethel Maezell Brewer, sister Catherine Charlene Brewer, and sister Letha Beatrice Brewer. Growing up in rural Oklahoma during the Great Depression was difficult at best for the Brewer family, but O.C. and his siblings persevered and used lessons learned from their hardship as guideposts to a successful and fulfilling life.

At age 18 on September 20, 1943, O.C. joined the U.S. Army and served as a paratrooper with the 101st Airborne Infantry Division in World War II. Battles and campaigns were Ardennes and Rhineland; with citations including the American Theater European-African Ribbons, Good Conduct Medal, Distinguished Unit Badge, Victory Medal, and the Purple Heart Medal for the wounds he sustained at the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, Belgium on January 5, 1945. After a lengthy and arduous recovery stateside, O.C. was honorably discharged from the Army at Ft. Bliss, Texas on March 13, 1946.

O.C. Brewer and Rose Marie Tollett were married in Lebanon, on August 22, 1953. They were married for 57 years until Rose's passing on January 5, 2010. Their marriage produced three children, Ricky Keith Brewer, Teresa Rose Brewer, and Andrew Lamont Brewer.

Rose and O.C. both enjoyed many activities including fishing, hunting, camping, and playing cards or dominoes with family and friends at every opportunity. After O.C.'s retirement from the wood products and powerline construction trades, they liked to travel and visit relatives and friends in Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, and other exotic locations. While there, O.C. took special pleasure whenever he was fortunate enough to beat any of his many nieces and nephews in a spirited game of Hand and Foot. Of course, being extremely shy, unassuming, humble, and gracious, he never lorded his prowess over any of his vanquished opponents.

"Papa" O.C. Brewer will be forever remembered as a family man who was dedicated to his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He could be stubborn at times, but possessed a keen since of humor, a sharp wit, and would do anything he could to help family or friend. He was quite possibly the hardest working individual you might ever meet and was universally well liked and respected by those who knew him, both personally and professionally.

O.C. and Rose had seven grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. He is survived by son Rick Brewer and his wife Sharon of Lebanon; granddaughter Athena Nitsos of Centennial, Colorado; grandson Dwight Covington and wife Christina of Troutdale; grandson Zachary Brewer and wife Kaity of Albany; granddaughter Kristin DuBois and husband Patrick of Beaverton; grandson Dustin Brewer of Springfield; grandson Christopher Brewer and wife Sierra of Stayton; grandson Michael Brewer and wife Caroline of Salem; great-grandchildren Haley and Devin Huschka of Aurora, Colorado; Callie and Sienna Covington, of Troutdale; Evalynne and Amelia Brewer of Albany; Maddisun Bilderain of Beaverton; KyLee, Peighton, Spencer, Ellah, Caden, Nevaeh, and Bennett DuBois of Beaverton; Alana and Jaxin Brewer of Springfield; Caleb, Damien, Azazel, Kalypso, and Zephyrus Brewer of Stayton; Annabelle Davis, Kalliope Brewer-Smith, Bettina Brewer, and Gabriel Brewer of Salem.

O.C. considered himself to be a very lucky man having so very many wonderful nieces and nephews; all whose company he enjoyed immensely. He always looked forward to seeing each of them and their families as often as possible and appreciated their phone calls and best wishes after he was no longer able to travel.

O.C. Brewer was predeceased by his wife Rose Marie Brewer; daughter Teresa Rose Brewer; son Andrew Lamont Brewer; parents Orion and Dullie Brewer, mother and father in-law Lillie and Henry Tollett; sisters Bessie, Dorothy, Bethada, Maezell, Catherine, Beatrice; brother Edmund; and his dog, Ernie.

The family would like to thank the management and staff at the Oaks in Lebanon for providing such a great environment for their residents. O.C. enjoyed living there the past 2.5 years and considered it home.

Graveside Services will be held at the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Lebanon, at 1 p.m., Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Visitation hours at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant Street, in Lebanon, will be from 4 to 7 p.m., January 14, 2022.

After the services, a Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m., at Santiam Place, 139 S. Main Street in Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation or American Legion Santiam Post 51, c/o Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.