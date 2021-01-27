Pamela Louise Strawn

As a young woman, Pam had many adventures. After earning an associate's in fashion design from Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan, Pam set out on a road trip with her best friend of many years. When their initial plans of staying in Colorado didn't pan out, the two drove west, on a whim, and settled in Corvallis. Pam soon visited what is now Circle Church of Christ. She quickly integrated into the campus ministry where she met Gregg Strawn. They married in Corvallis' Central Park May 11, 1979. That was the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership in ministry and in life. Their marriage of more than 41 years was marked by faithful commitment, and their friendship and love for each other inspires many.