Pamela Strawn

Pam grew up attending St. Thomas' Episcopal Church in Port Clinton, where she sang alto in the children's choir. Pam loved to sing, and she was good at it. In fact, she had many artistic talents that blossomed from her childhood experiences. She learned to arrange flowers while working at her grandparents' greenhouse during busy holiday seasons; she was organized and detail-oriented and used those skills to help with cleaning and to care for her aging relatives; she learned to sew in Home-Ec, which eventually led her to apply to Fashion Institute of Technology in Manhattan. She was accepted and earned an associate's degree in fashion design. Pam spent many months on Nantucket Island, where she modeled clothes she helped produce, learned from an esteemed chef, and served as a cook for a local family. After completing her degree, she returned to Ohio.

In 1975, Pam and her best friend of many years loaded a car with their belongings and headed west, intending to visit a friend in Colorado and look for work there. When they arrived, their friend was gone. Sitting on a sidewalk debating their options, Pam said, "In junior high I saw a picture of Oregon, and there are a lot of trees there." Despite some hesitation over the distance to Oregon, the two friends made their way to the West Coast and eventually settled on an apartment in Corvallis. And soon, on the advice of an acquaintance back in Ohio, Pam picked up a copy of an NIV New Testament and visited a Church of Christ. When she attended what is now Circle Church of Christ, she was impressed, if not a little taken aback, when the campus minister and his wife invited her to their home for lunch on her first Sunday. She quickly integrated into the campus ministry and was baptized that summer. Just a few months later, Pam started dating Gregg Strawn; the two had met through the church college ministry, and they married in Corvallis' Central Park, May 11, 1979. That was the beginning of a long and fruitful partnership in ministry and in life.