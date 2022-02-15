September 15, 1955 - February 8, 2022

Pamela Sue Bentley, 66, of Albany, formerly of Sweet Home passed away peacefully in her Albany home, February 8th, after a 7-month battle with cancer. She was lovingly surrounded by her husband and family. She was born in San Francisco, California to Noel and Diane (Pheby) Burningham.

Her family moved to Sweet Home in 1968. She graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1973 and pursued a technical degree while starting her career at Oregon Freeze Dry, a company she dedicated 47 years of her life to and retired from there in December 2021.

Pam was a loving mother to son, Chris Duncan, who was born in Corvallis in 1982. In 1994 she met her best friend and true love, Dean Bentley, at her favorite annual event, the Oregon Jamboree. They were married in 1995 and shared 28 wonderful years together.

She had a passion for life and was incredibly talented and driven. She loved to travel, play golf, walk with her boxer Rusty, and spend time with her husband and friends in Arizona. She was incredibly thoughtful and always put the needs of others in front of her own. Her positivity was admired by those around her. Even during the toughest moments in her battle with cancer she smiled and laughed and remained optimistic. She fought with everything she had to be able to meet her new granddaughter Riley, born just a few weeks before she passed. Becoming a grandma meant so much to Pam. We are grateful and blessed to know of her love and to love her back.

Pamela is survived by her husband Dean; son Chris (Melissa); granddaughter Riley; sister Raenel; boxer Rusty and her many extended family and friends.

Celebration of life will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 25th at Albany Golf and Event Center/ Spring Hill Golf Club. A private burial will take place at Gilliland Cemetery. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)