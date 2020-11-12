Pat Linstromberg, a fourth generation Oregonian, was born in 1925 in Hillsboro, Oregon to George Chapman and Irene Sappington. Though Pat had what might be described as a disjointed childhood, living with various families and changing schools yearly until her mother and step-father could bring her permanently into their home when she was twelve, it was a lively childhood of climbing trees, riding bikes and paddling her little skiff down the Mill Stream in Salem. When she married as a war bride, the Camp Adair soldier-in-training who was to become her husband admitted he was drawn to her because she was a lot of fun. And with a quick and quirky wit and love of the big bands and the jitterbug, she was. She was fun and she was a loving, solid, devoted mother to her three children.