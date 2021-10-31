January 18, 1938 - October 23, 2021
Patricia Ann Jenks, 83, enthusiastic cook, dedicated Assistance League volunteer, and always up for a road trip, died Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, of complications from congestive heart failure and artery disease.
Pat was born in La Crosse, Wis., to Violet and Maurice Wardwell. She married Thomas Jenks, former editor and publisher of the Gazette-Times, in 1958. They had two children, Timothy of Vashon Island, Wash., and Susan of Plymouth, Minn.
Pat had several hobbies, but creating, modifying and acquiring recipes was number-one. She had well over 150 cookbooks, plus clipped newspaper and magazine recipes that filled dozens of folders and files or were in baskets sorted by categories and held together by giant plastic spring clips. When she had a particularly good restaurant dinner she would ask the server if the cook shared recipes. If the answer was no, upon returning home she would do her utmost to sleuth out the ingredients via the internet or specialty cookbooks, often successfully.
Her work with the Assistance League of Corvallis began in 1982 when Tom started as G-T publisher. She occasionally joked that she wasn't quite good enough to be invited to the organization when Tom first came to the paper as editor in 1973. That minor slight was overlooked as she threw herself into the organization, focusing on crafting for Boutique and its successor, Galleria, as well as preparing, packaging and displaying dry foods mixes and crafts for Galleria and Winter's Eve.
Road trips began in 1976 when she and Tom bought an English roadster, a Triumph Spitfire, and made their first trip down California Highway 49, into former gold mining country and wine country, staying in bed and breakfasts and country inns. On that trip they discovered the Benbow Inn in Garberville, Calif., and it became a favorite destination, visited most recently this summer. While enjoying the Spitfire Pat made each of them matching white linen visor caps, ala Andy Capp.
Annually, usually in the fall, they would drive from Corvallis to Minneapolis to visit family. There also were longer trips, one to St. George Island, Fla., one to Tennessee and Kentucky, several into British Columbia, and countless trips to Northern and Southern California. It was on one of those trips that they discovered Borrego Springs, Calif., in the desert 90 miles east of San Diego and subsequently spent winter months there for a dozen years.
Tom had always enjoyed boating, and after he retired it was Pat who suggested they go in search of a suitable boat that they could use as a home away from home in the warmer months. They probably looked at a dozen boats in the Puget Sound area, but Pat knew the right choice on first look: A 32-foot wooden Grand Banks, a diesel-powered trawler-design boat big enough to live on comfortably for a week or two, and stout enough to be seaworthy in sometimes challenging conditions.
Repairing and refinishing the boat from top to bottom, inside and out, was a labor of love. And when Miss Pat was done they cruised her for 11 years from her Oak Harbor, Wash., moorage, mainly into the San Juan and Canadian Gulf islands, with a couple trips down Puget Sound to Olympia, one to Princess Louisa Inlet and a major adventure to Desolation Sound in British Columbia.
Surviving in addition to Tim and Sue are three grandchildren, Zoe and Lauren of Vashon Island, and Jordan of Plymouth, her brother, Richard Wardwell of Holmen, Wis., Susan's husband, Kurtis, and Pat's husband of 63 years, Tom.
There may be a small back-yard gathering come a warm spring day.
