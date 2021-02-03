Patricia Ann Leys Spoon

January 22, 1940 - February 1, 2021

Patricia was born on January 22, 1940 to Kenneth Leys and Helen (Hudson) Leys in Hempstead, New York. She was the eldest of three children. She was very close to her brothers, Tom and Wally. Her parents owned a candy store and they lived upstairs. She said it was every child's dream.

In 1960, she married James A Cunningham in Rosedale, New York. They had five children. They divorced in 1978 and moved to Oregon to be closer to her brother, Tom. She raised five children as a single mother while working at Oregon State University, first in the Radiation Department and finally at the Forestry Department. Pat married Lloyd Spoon in September of 1989.

She retired from Oregon State University when her son, Michael, was diagnosed with ALS. She devoted all of her time to caring for Michael and researching ALS tirelessly until his death in 2005.

Pat had a great sense of humor with a sarcastic wit that everyone loved about her. She was very artistic. She loved to draw, crochet, and craft. She was always doing a DIY home improvement project. She volunteered at Meals on Wheels with her brother Tom. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. She took great pride in all of her 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.