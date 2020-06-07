× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 13, 1946 – May 1, 2020

Patricia Ann “Pat” Brown, 73, peacefully passed away at home in Battle Ground, Washington, after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, on May 1st, 2020 with her daughters by her side.

Pat was born in Norwood, Massachusetts to Glen and Gladys Hoglund on September 13, 1946. As the daughter of an Air Force Officer, she moved frequently throughout the United States and abroad as a child. She graduated from H.H. Arnold High School in Wiesbaden, Germany in 1964 and went on to earn a Bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University.

She moved to Corvallis, Oregon in 1975, where she took great pride working as a secretary both at Oregon State University (7 years) and Crescent Valley High School (10 years). She was admired by her colleagues for her dedication to her work and for her kindness and compassion to those around her.