Patricia Diane Boyanovsky

January 11, 1934 - September 15, 2021
Patricia Boyanovsky, 87, of Albany, passed away September 15, 2021 at Evergreen Hospice House. She was born Patricia Diane Dushane on January 11,1934 in Brooklyn, New York to Francis and Lyna Dishane.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Odice (Mac) Mc Daniel, and Norman Boyanovsky; and her son, Carl McDaniel.
She is survived by her daughter, Diane Kralicek (Dennis); her son, Joseph Boyanovsky (Krista); stepdaughters, Susan Patterson, Sandra Sylvester, and Shari Middelstadt; stepson, Mark Boyanovsky; eight
grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on October 19, 2021 at Willamette Memorial Park.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.