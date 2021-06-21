Patricia June Kling

In 1983 she came back to Oregon as a licensed Esthetician and Electrologist. Opening her successful business of 33 years, "A Better Way Electrolysis and Skin Care."

She belonged to the Oregon Association of Licensed Electrologist where she enjoyed continued education, meeting other members, sharing business ideas and traveling to several conventions around the country with one special trip to Puerto Rico.

After her disabling strokes in 2007 she reinvented how to safely continue to work for her loyal clients until closing in 2016.

She loved to dance, enjoyed camping, country music, was an excellent seamstress and cook, loved to knit and crochet, read mysteries and romance novels. Later in life she enjoyed quilting, making small wood projects and painting ceramic houses. Never losing her desire to "over" decorate for the holidays, especially Christmas!

Because of Covid, for 13 months she only saw her family and friends through an iPad. No contact took a heartbreaking toll on all of the elderly. The second lockdown, after only a few days of visitation, was a huge letdown for her which she didn't have the strength to bounce back from.