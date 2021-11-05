February 1, 1932 - November 14, 2020
Please join us for a celebration of life in loving memory of Patricia Lee Sipe, Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at United Presbyterian Church, 330 5th Avenue SW, Albany, OR 97321.
We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and remember a wonderful person who is greatly missed. A loving wife, mother and grandmother, "Pat" served the Albany community in the nursing field over 25 years, thoroughly enjoying her work and service to others. Please join us as we honor her memory.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.