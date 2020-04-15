Patricia Louise Long

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 4, 1948 – April 6, 2020

On April 6, Patricia Long (aka Huffman-Long), 71, formerly of Albany, passed away at her home in Mill Creek, Washington, near Seattle. Her husband of 22 years was by her side.

The daughter of Dale and Edith (Wilson) Jenness, Pat was born in Salem. She attended Albany Union High School (now named West Albany High School), and married Steven Huffman, Sr, in 1966 (they later divorced). She married Gregory Long on August 22, 1998, at Mary’s Peak.

Pat raised her three sons single-handedly while working as an administrative assistant with the State of Oregon Department of Services to Children and Families in Albany. She supported case workers with excellent word processing skills, report development, assisted with annual budgeting, and was essential to the group’s computer operations. After 29 years of service, she retired with a disability in 1997.