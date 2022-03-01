Patricia Sears Shaw

December 22, 1925 - February 18, 2022
Patricia Sears was born December 22, 1925, in Portland, Oregon, the oldest daughter of Dr. James L. Sears, MD and Ellen S. Cusick. During her early life she lived in California and Oregon. Pat, as she was known, attended Willamette College, Oregon State College where she attained a Bachelor's degree, and in later life a Master's in Education at Oregon State University. On November 26, 1947, she married James N. Shaw, Jr., son of Dr. James N. Shaw, Sr. DVM and K. Irene Shaw. Pat and Jim had two sons, James A. and Carl R. and one daughter Judith A. The family lived in California, Idaho, and Oregon. Pat was widowed April 22, 1966. Prior to her retirement, Pat worked at US Bank in Corvallis, ORMET in Albany, the Agriculture Department at OSU, the OSU Bookstore, and finally as Office Manager for the OSU Memorial Union. Pat died February 18, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon where she had lived since retirement. She is survived by a sister, Nina M. Tonnesen of San Bruno, California, her three children and three grandsons and several great grandchildren.
A private burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park in Corvallis, beside her husband. Pat had a life-long interest in politics, fiction writing, gardening, and education. Donations to a charity, such as the James N. and K. Irene Shaw Scholarship with the OSU Foundation, are encouraged instead of flowers. Demoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling her arrangements (www.demossdurdan.com).
