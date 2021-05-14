Patricia Shaw

February 4, 1961 - March 3, 2021
Patsy passed in my arms peacefully in our home on May 7th. She had a two month battle with cancer that she had no chance of winning.
I met Patsy while working in San Francisco in the early 1980's. We fell in love and were married. After our first child, Katie, we decided it would be a good time to move back to Corvallis. It was like bringing Zsa Zsa Gabor to Green Acres (you would have to be older to appreciate that). Patsy grew to love Corvallis and her favorite activity was walking and enjoying our town. She especially enjoyed Halloween, she had to have the most exotic collection of items in Oregon and during October there was not a corner that was not decorated. Patsy absolutely adored our three children and loved the holidays as an excuse to spoil them; on Easter she would still fill eggs with money for the kids who were well into their teens and beyond, always to be followed by a "Peeps fight".
Patsy is survived by her husband Gary Shaw and their three children, Katie, Megan, and Kevin.
There will be a very informal celebration of Patsy's life Saturday, May 15th at our home at 847 NW Sundance Circle in Corvallis starting at 5:00 p.m. Please, no flowers, cards or donations, instead buy yourselves a six-pack of Miller High Life and think of Patsy.
