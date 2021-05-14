Patricia Shaw

I met Patsy while working in San Francisco in the early 1980's. We fell in love and were married. After our first child, Katie, we decided it would be a good time to move back to Corvallis. It was like bringing Zsa Zsa Gabor to Green Acres (you would have to be older to appreciate that). Patsy grew to love Corvallis and her favorite activity was walking and enjoying our town. She especially enjoyed Halloween, she had to have the most exotic collection of items in Oregon and during October there was not a corner that was not decorated. Patsy absolutely adored our three children and loved the holidays as an excuse to spoil them; on Easter she would still fill eggs with money for the kids who were well into their teens and beyond, always to be followed by a "Peeps fight".